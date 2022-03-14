WB asks developing economies to act now to dampen geopolitical shocks

The war in Ukraine could not have come at a worse time for the global economy, as the recovery from the pandemic-induced contraction has begun to falter, inflation is surging, central banks in the world’s largest economies are gearing up to hike interest rates, and financial markets are gyrating over a formidable constellation of uncertainties.

In a recent blog on WB , the writers said the war has aggravated those uncertainties in ways that will reverberate across the world, harming the most vulnerable people in the most fragile places. The governments in developing economies would be wise to act now.

It is clear that higher food and energy prices along with supply shortages will be the immediate inflictor of pain for low- and middle-income economies. Many of the world’s developing economies remain debilitated by the pandemic. By 2023, economic output levels in developing economies will still be 4 percent below their projected levels before the pandemic. Total debt in these economies now stands at a 50-year high. Inflation is at an 11-year high, and 40 percent of central banks have begun to raise interest rates in response.

The Ukraine crisis could make it harder for many low- and middle-income economies to regain their footing. Besides higher commodity prices, the fallout is likely to arrive through several other vectors: trade shocks, financial turbulence, and remittances and the flight of refugees. Countries closest to the conflict—by virtue of their strong trade, financial, and migration links to Russia and Ukraine—are likely to suffer the greatest immediate harm. But the effects could ripple far beyond.

Some developing economies are heavily reliant on Russia and Ukraine for food. These two countries supply more than 75 percent of the wheat imported by a handful of economies in Europe and Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. These economies are particularly vulnerable to a disruption in the production or transportation of grains and seeds from Russia and Ukraine. For lower-income countries, disruption to supplies as well as higher prices could cause increased hunger and food insecurity. Russia is also a major force in the market for energy and metals. It accounts for a quarter of the market for natural gas, 18 percent of the coal market, 14 percent of the market for platinum, and 11 percent for crude oil. A steep drop in the supply of these commodities would hamstring construction, petrochemicals, and transportation. It would also lower economy wide growth.