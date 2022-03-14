Russian stock market to remain suspended till 18th

The Moscow Exchange equity market will remain shut until at least March 18, Russia’s central bank has said as it seeks to shield domestic investors from the impact of international sanctions imposed over the country’s military offensive against Ukraine.

The central bank said a decision on whether trading would resume from March 21 will be announced later.

“The Bank of Russia has decided not to resume trading in the period from March 14 to March 18, 2022 on the Moscow Exchange in the stock market section, with the exemption of the ‘Redemption: targeted orders’ mode with settlements in roubles, as well as in the SPFI market section,” the regulator said on Saturday. It said trading on the foreign exchange market, money market and repo market would open at 0700 GMT on those days.

Stock trading on Moscow’s benchmark MOEX Index has been halted since February 25.

Russia’s economy has taken a massive hit after the US and its allies took punitive actions against Moscow following its military offensive in Ukraine. Russian companies and oligarchs in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle are also facing sanctions and their assets have been frozen by Western countries. Many Western companies have exited or temporarily suspended operations in Russia. Moscow is now considering nationalising the assets of foreign companies that have severed business ties. The US and UK have banned the import of Russian crude while Europe, which imports more than 40 per cent of its natural gas and 30 per cent of its oil from Russia, has pledged to reduce its reliance on Moscow for its energy needs. On Thursday, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) estimated that Russia’s economy will shrink 15 per cent this year as it slides into a deep recession that will be twice as severe as the 2009 recession.