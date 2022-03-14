Surge in fuel prices may dampen airlines’ recovery: Iata

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has said that Russia-Ukraine conflict will have a negative impact on travel, mainly among neighbouring states, while the spike in fuel prices is pressuring costs of global airlines emerging from the two-year Covid-19 crisis. Iata’s latest financial forecast for the industry, which expected airlines to lose $11.6 billion in 2022 with jet fuel at $78 per barrel and fuel accounting for 20 percent of costs, means airlines’ yields are likely to take a hit from oil prices that have reached more than $100 per barrel if those highs are sustained. “Absorbing such a massive hit on costs just as the industry is struggling to cut losses as it emerges from the two-year Covid-19 crisis is a huge challenge,” Willie Walsh, director-general of Iata, said. “If the jet fuel price stays that high, then over time, it is reasonable to expect that it will be reflected in airline yields.” With the international airlines suffering from a sharp rise in oil prices, the additional cost of rerouting flights to avoid Russian airspace is expected to drive up ticket prices and air cargo rates. The Iata said that the Ukraine market accounted for 3.3 percent of European passenger traffic and 0.8 percent of global traffic in 2021, according to Iata.













