PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Sunday said his party had reached a final decision on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan but kept the cards close to his chest.

Elahi met the media after a key parliamentary party meeting of the party in Islamabad that was convened to decide the party’s next move vis a vis the no-confidence motion, as both the opposition and the government try to woo it.

Elahi said the PML-Q would quit ministries if it decided to side with the opposition. It has been decided that the assemblies will complete their term, said Pervez Elahi. “We have made our decision.” Elahi said he could meet Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif at any moment, but Prime Minister Imran Khan should continue his efforts. Speaking about the government’s plans to stop its members from attending the NA session on the no-trust vote, Elahi said the Constitution and law were clear and the National Assembly speaker should follow it.

The Punjab Assembly speaker said Awn Chaudhry from Jahangir Tareen group on Sunday held a meeting with PML-Q and the group would communicate its position to the PML-Q in the next two or three days. He said PML-Q was working together with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the decision would be revealed in the next two days.