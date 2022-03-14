PM’s speech is an admission of ‘defeat’

PML-N President and Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi’s speech was an admission of defeat.

In a statement, Shehbaz said, “Imran did not come to fix the price of potato and tomato but to ruin the country and the people, which he did successfully and now’s the time for him to go home.”

“Imran came to ensure the fall of Kashmir, CPEC, to increase Pakistan’s 24 ranks in corruption. He has successfully done this destruction, but now is the time for him to go home. He came to anger the friends of Pakistan in the international arena; he has fulfilled that agenda, which is why he must go. Imran came to hand Pakistan’s economic sovereignty over to the IMF; he fulfilled that agenda. He came to increase the value of the dollar from Rs125 to Rs180, which he did to ruin the national economy, but now is the time for him to pack his bags and leave”.

Shehbaz said with the help of black money of foreign funding, Imran spread the filth of corruption and money-laundering and now was the time to clean up this filth and this mess, says a news report.

“Imran, you have fulfilled the agenda of stopping 6% growth of Pakistan and raising the minimum 3% inflation to the highest 26% in history.

The illegal palace of Banigala regularization, schemes to make haraam wealth halal, in which you have completely successful. You came to increase the price of petrol from Rs96 to Rs160. Flour rose from Rs35 to Rs100 a kilo, sugar from Rs52 to Rs130 per kg and electricity from Rs11 to Rs26 per unit.” Shehbaz pointed out 100% increase in gas price, 500% increase in medicine price, and increase in the price of flour from Rs140 to Rs440 per kg.

“How Imran made Pakistan the third most expensive country in the world. Unimaginable inflation, unemployment, economic catastrophe and moral destruction of the nation are the main achievements of Imran Niazi,” he said.

“Imran, your work is done. Now go home and let the nation suffering from inflation, unemployment and economic catastrophe breathe a sigh of relief”, he said.

Shehbaz also pointed out that the Speaker National Assembly was the guardian of the House. This position requires him to be neutral and above party affiliation. AsadQaiser has become biased because of his behavior and statements; his inclination towards the PTI is clear. There is a big question mark on their character and reputation,” said Shehbaz.