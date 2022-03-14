Fazl asks workers to be on standby

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief and JUI-F Amir Fazlur Rehman Sunday asked the political workers to be ready, as the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan had been submitted to the National Assembly.

Talking to journalists about the no-trust move, Fazl said Imran had lost majority as well as the trust of his allies.

“The matter is out of PM Khan’s hands now,” he claimed, adding that he should gather 172 members against the opposition in the National Assembly rather than gathering one million people for the Islamabad rally.

The PDM chief said the workers should reach Islamabad as soon as they were summoned.

Taking a jibe at Sheikh Rasheed, who had claimed a day prior that he stood in support of PM Imran Khan like a wall, Fazl said the so-called support was nothing short of feeble.

He further criticised the interior minister and said “he is someone who bites the hand that feeds him,” adding that “no one can stop the opposition from entering the federal capital”. Talking about the incumbent government, the JUI-F chief said that its days are numbered. The opposition had submitted the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in the NA Secretariat last Tuesday.

A total of 86 lawmakers from the opposition parties signed the no-confidence motion. JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali, PML-N’s Khawaja SaadRafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, AyazSadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja SaadRafique and PPP’s Naveed Qamar and Shazia Marri submitted the no-trust motion and requisition for a session to the NA Secretariat.

Currently, the government has a 17-member lead over the opposition but the latter has claimed that it has enough support to prove that PM Imran Khan no more commands the people’s trust.