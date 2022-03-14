Opp to submit no-trust motion against NA speaker, deputy

The joint opposition has decided to table no-confidence motions against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri over their “biased remarks” about the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan, a private TV channel claimed on Sunday. The draft of the no-trust motions against the NA speaker and deputy speaker, signed by over 100 MNAs, has already been sent to the opposition’s leadership, the TV channel reported.

As per the draft of the no-trust move, the NA speaker and his deputy have been accused of being biased. It said that the duo has violated the rules as they have not yet resigned from their party posts. The duo has been running the house as per the directions of their party and instead of remaining neutral, they have been exhibiting a biased attitude against the Opposition, the draft read, as per the TV channel report. “Asad Qaiser and Qasim Khan Suri have been attending the party meetings held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair,” it added. The fate of the duo is expected to be decided in a meeting of the heads of the Opposition parties scheduled for Monday, the TV channel claimed.

A day earlier, the joint opposition had taken strong exception to NA Speaker Asad Qaiser’s remarks about the possibility of failure of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan. They had said that the speaker could not make partisan statements, and he exhibited a biased attitude against the opposition. PPP Parliamentary leader in Senate Sherry Rehman had said that his act by itself renders himself unfit to preside over any such session, and by saying that the vote of no-confidence was a foreign conspiracy, he was suggesting that the PTI government was only in place due to foreign support.

In Punjab, the two biggest opposition Parties, PML-N and PPP, have agreed to nominate PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister in exchange of their party’s support for the no-trust motion to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, a private TV channel reported on Sunday, adding that the announcement regarding the decision will be made within the next 24 hours.

The TV report claimed that PML-Q, which is a key ally of the PM Imran Khan-led government, was informed about the development by a senior leader of PPP. The PML-Q on Saturday had convened a consultative meeting in Lahore to address the present scenario in Punjab.

During the meeting, participants concluded that no PTI ally is pleased with the federal government’s performance and that the PML-Q will have to make its own political decision.