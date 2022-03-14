PTI leader Imtiaz Safdar Warraich rejoins PPP

As the PTI government is gearing up for the no-confidence motion, which the opposition has submitted to the National Assembly in a bid to oust the incumbent government and send Prime Minister Imran Khan home, the PTI Central Punjab leader Imtiaz Safdar Warraich has rejoined the PPP. Media reports quoting sources reported on Sunday that Warraich will make a formal announcement in this regard alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari soon. There are four other members of PTI from Punjab who may join hands with the PPP, claimed the reports. The opposition had submitted the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the NA Secretariat last Tuesday. A total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties signed the no-confidence motion. Currently, the government has a 17-member lead over the opposition but the latter has claimed that it has enough support to prove that PM Imran Khan no more commands the people’s trust.













