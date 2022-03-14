80% Pakistanis believe PM will complete term: survey

Eighty percent Pakistanis, according to a Pulse survey, believe that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five years tenure and there will be no midterm elections. Almost six amongst 10 (62 percent) believe that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan will sustain against the no trust move, whereas two amongst 10 (23%) have the opinion that the government of Imran Khan will be topped as a result of the no confidence move, while 15% have no opinion. When asked about relief package of Prime Minister Imran Khan, overall 63 percent of respondents were satisfied (32 percent completely satisfied and 31 percent somewhat satisfied) with the announcement of Rs2,000 increase in Ehsaas financial aid from Rs12,000 to Rs14,000. Thirty-two percent were completely dissatisfied and five percent have no opinion. On an overall level, 66 percent respondents from Punjab were satisfied (37% were completely satisfied and 29 percent somewhat satisfied) with the announcement of the prime minister for issuing of Sehat cards till March end.













