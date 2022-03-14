President takes action over widow’s complaint against SLICP

Expressing displeasure over an unnecessary delay of seven years in the payment of life insurance claim to a widow, President Dr Arif Alvi has directed the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLICP) to pay the sum assured of Rs412,000, as well as add inflation cost/interest to the accrued amount. He further directed SLICP to apologize to the widow and change its financial system attitude and report compliance to Wafaqi Mohtasib within 30 days. The president passed these orders while rejecting a representation of SLICP against a decision of the Wafaqi Mohtasib, directing it to pay the claimants the assured amount without further delay, a press release on Sunday said. As per the details, the deceased Zahid Altaf Bhatti had obtained two life insurance policies from SLICP (the Agency) on 06.07.2007 and 25.06.2010 for the sum assured of Rs212,000 and Rs200,000 respectively. He died on 20.03.2015 and his wife, Fouzia Zahid Bhatti (the complainant), approached the Agency to pay the insurance claim but the latter refused to pay the sum on the ground that the deceased had pre-insurance ailments and was a patient of liver disease/hepatitis C.













