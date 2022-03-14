PTI’s popularity graph growing: Khawar

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that popularity graph of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is growing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his statement issued here on Sunday regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s historic public meeting at Hafizabad, SACM said, “People’s response to Imran Khan’s call shows how happy and satisfied the public is with the steps taken by the incumbent government.”

He said that coalition parties were made up of astute politicians who were well aware that the opposition would soon disperse.

Hasaan Khawar said that it was still time for the opposition to withdraw the no-confidence motion adding that the opposition parties had reached the last stage of arrogance due to repeated failures. 124 kanals state land retrieved: Rawalpindi district administration has retrieved 124 kanal of state land of Evacuee Trust Property Board from illegal possession in ‘Mohra Bakhtaan, Kallar Syedan’.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner, Kallar Syedan Rameesha Javaid in an anti-encroachment drive retrieved 124 kanal of government land from the land grabbers worth over Rs 68 million.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to recover the government land from the possession of the land grabbers and encroachment mafia.

The operation would continue and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the land grabbers, he added. THQ Potohar Hospital to be functional soon: Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal has said

that despite financial constraints, 95 per cent of the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ), Hospital Potohar Town, had been completed to help ailing segments of the society.

The CEO told APP that work on the Rs.647.78 million health project was in full swing that would hopefully be completed soon. She informed that the Punjab government had

spent Rs 450.509 million for the construction of the Hospital so far out of a total of Rs 473.319 mln approved for the capital site by the Provincial Development Working Party, whereas the rest of Rs 174.461 million would be utilized for the procurement of medical equipment and machinery, she told. Dr Faiza further added that the government had released an amount of Rs 50 mln in 2021-22, out of which Rs 39.283 had been utilized. She informed that modern healthcare facilities, including emergency, surgery, indoor and outdoor patients,s would be set up, still punavailable in any tehsil level hospital. The CEO expressed hope that the state-of-the-art 100-bed Hospital would lessen the burden on city allied hospitals.