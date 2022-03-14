IG Punjab for strict action against aerial firing, gambling

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, police teams across the province are wreaking cracking down against kite flying, aerial firing, display of weapons and gambling. In this regard indiscriminate actions are being carried out under Zero tolerance. IG Punjab has directed all supervisory officers including RPOs, DPOs to monitor crackdown on kite flying, aerial firing, display of arms and violation of gambling Act . IGP directed to furnish reports of police operations to Central Police office on regular basis. IG Punjab said that parents should keep an eye on their children’s activities and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities. He asked the citizens to immediately report about casinos, gambling dens , kite flying and aerial shooters at 15 so that the eradication of these elements could be expedited. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the cooperation of the citizens with the police would lead to permanent eradication of crimes i.e kite flying, aerial firing and gambling.

Spokesman of Punjab Police said that in the first two months of this year, a total of 4301 cases of kite flying were reported across the province and 11912 people were arrested. Similarly, a total of 839 cases were registered against aerial shooters while 931 persons were arrested. A total of 7498 cases were registered against those displaying weapons and firing in the air, 249 Kalashnikovs, 925 rifles, 6192 pistols and 116072 bullets / ammunition were recovered.

During the first two months of this year, a total of 1086 cases were registered against the violators of Gambling Act and 4908 persons were arrested. Giving details of police operations in the provincial capital Lahore, the Punjab police spokesman said that in the first two months of this year, 715 cases of kite flying were registered in Lahore and 724 people were arrested. 305 cases were registered against the aerial shooters and 323 persons were arrested. 754 cases were registered against those displaying weapons while 3 Kalashnikovs, 44 rifles, 635 pistols and 3704 ammunition were recovered. In Lahore, 177 cases were registered against the violators of Gambling Act and 838 persons were arrested. In Sheikhupura region 312 cases of kite flying were registered and 7868 persons were arrested. 97 cases were registered against the aerial firing while 124 people were arrested. A total of 988 cases were registered against the exhibitors of weapons while 67 Kalashnikovs, 161 rifles, 765 pistols and 6237 bullets / ammunition were recovered. In Sheikhupura region 45 cases were registered against the violators of Gambling Act while 225 persons were arrested. In Gujranwala region 659 cases of kite flying were registered and 708 persons were arrested. 164 cases were registered against the aerial shooters while 154 people were arrested. A total of 1231 cases were registered against displaying of weapons whereas 50 Kalashnikov ,151 rifles ,1018 pistols and 6924 bullets ammunition were seized. In actions against gamblers , 58 cases were registered and 359 persons were rounded up. In Rawalpindi region , 972 cases were registered and 1002 were arrested under kite flying violation. Taking actions against aerial firing, 93 cases were registered and 75 persons were arrested . In taking actions against displaying of weapons 877 cases were registered whereas 36 Kalashnikov ,110 rifles ,728 pistols and 5141 bullets/ ammunition were seized. Under gambling act, 101 cases were registered and 513 persons were arrested.

Similarly, in Sargodha region , 45 cases were registered and 48 persons were arrested against violation of kite flying. In taking action against aerial firing , 52 cases were registered and 74 persons were arrested. In displaying of weapons , 680 cases were registered whereas 32 Kalashnikov, 152 rifles , 556 pistols and 65352 bullets/ ammunition were seized. Against violation of gambling act , 60 cases were registered and 344 persons were arrested. In Faisalabad Region , 1184 cases were registered against kite flying and 1131 persons were arrested. Against aerial firing , 41 cases were registered and 34 persons were arrested. Against displaying of weapons , 966 cases were registered whereas 26 Kalashnikov, 169 rifles ,787 pistols and 6166 bullets were recovered. In Faislabad region ,taking actions against gamblers, 181 cases were registered and 584 persons were arrested. In Multan region , 187 cases were registered against kite flying and 187 persons were arrested. 29 cases were registered against aerial firing and 47 persons were arrested.

In taking action against displaying of weapons , 626 cases were registered whereas 10 Kalashnikov, 50 rifles ,543 pistols and 1781 bullets/ammunition were seized. Under violation of gambling act 185 cases were registered and 890 persons were arrested. In Sahiwal region, 206 cases against kite flying were registered and 222 persons were arrested. In actions against aerial firing, 12 cases were registered and 23 persons were arrested. In action against displaying of weapons, 459 cases were registered and 03 Kalashnikov, 25 rifles , 397 pistols and 1500 bullets were recovered. In actions against gamblers, 90 cases were registered and 391 persons were arrested.

In DG Khan region, 05 cases of kite flying and 05 person were arrested. In action against aerial firing , 32 cases were registered and 59 persons were arrested. In displaying of weapons, 474 cases were registered and 20 Kalashnikov ,30 rifles ,363 pistols and 1166 bullets were recovered. Under violation of gambling act, 38 cases were registered and 151 persons were arrested. In Bahawalpur Region , 16 cases of kite flying and 17 persons were arrested. 443 cases for displaying of weapons were registered and 02 Kalashnikov, 33 rifles ,400 pistols and 18101 bullets/ ammunition were seized. In actions against gamblers, 109 cases were registered whereas 457 persons were rounded up.