‘India posing threat to regional, world peace’

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Sunday strongly condemned the incident of Indian missile falling in Pakistan’s territory few days ago. In a statement, she said that India’s clever tactics became a cause of further tension in Pak-India relations. Due to which, the Indian claim, the missile accidentally fired is not acceptable. It was not an accident but a deliberate conspiracy to fire a missile, she noted.

She said that thank God that Indian missiles did not hit the population or any sensitive area and it did not cause any casualties. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Pakistan condemned the Indian violation of airspace and this incident has to be explained.

She said that Pakistan has always proved to be a responsible country while the recent incident has exposed the irresponsibility of Indian forces and weaknesses of Indian Missile technology to the whole world which could lead to a catastrophe at any time.

She said that India has become a threat to the region and world peace which poses a serious threat to India’s neighbors while the incident is a reflection of Indian indifference towards regional peace and stability. Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that this incident could have caused a major air disaster in the airspace of India and Pakistan while there was a danger of damage on the ground as well.

She said that there was no doubt that Pakistan’s armed forces were fully prepared for security and are always alert to respond to any adventure or action by the enemy and are always ready to thwart the enemy’s moves. Boundary violations have not only been exposed in a timely manner but have also been met with a resounding response, she described.

She said that the entire Nation has full confidence in the capabilities of its army and security agencies.

Our Armed Forces have stood the test of time. In the past they have never disappointed their people and in the future they can rightly be expected to be fully capable of tearing down every rising eye towards their homeland and the whole nation stands with its forces, she concluded.