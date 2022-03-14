PPP concerned over increasing crime rate in Hyderabad

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and well-known builder Chaudhry Nizam Arain has said that crime ratio was on the rise in Hyderabad which had made traders and common people insecure. In a statement, he asked the district administration and police to take immediate notice of the situation and take practical steps to curb crime.

He said that the robbers who looted in New Sabzi Mandi last night were also caught by the traders of the market and handed them over to the police.

However, a few months have passed since the relocation of New Vegetable Market and million of rupees are traded here daily basis but security arrangements are not satisfactory while traders are unsafe, he said and demanded that a police post should immediately be set up in New Vegetable and Fruit Market.

He said that police should be deployed at the entrances and exits of the vegetable market and police patrols should also be increased.

Police personnel should also be deployed at various areas such as Tower Market, Anaj Mandi and main roads of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas where street crime incidents are being reported.

He said that now the month of Ramadan is approaching and the number of incidents is increasing rapidly in this month therefore a coordinated strategy should be formulated to eradicate crime before Ramadan.