Karachiites ready to leave for D-Chowk: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders on Sunday said that the people of Karachi were ready to go to D-Chowk. They said that a biggest public gathering of the history was going to be held in Islamabad.

While addressing a press conference at Insaf House, PTI Sindh’s Information Secretary Arsalan Taj, PTI Karachi’s President Bilal Ghaffar and PTI MPA- Sindh Sidra Imran said that the opposition should not lower itself at a such level, which could cause loss to the country. They said that a big number of the people would leave for Islamabad from Karachi. They said that MQM-Pakistan did not express any reservation or place any demand, when they met the Prime Minister Imran Khan. They also lambasted at the provincial government and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during their press conference.