Development funds for PP-38 to be released soon: Buzdar

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (BoIT) Ahsan Saleem Baryar and Chairman Talon Group Ch Saleem Baryar met with the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. In the meeting held here at CM Office, SACM Ahsan Saleem Baryar said that Baryar family expresses full confidence in his leadership and is committed to work for the betterment of country. The SACM thanked CM Sardar Usman Buzdar on behalf of the people of his constituency (PP-38) for releasing funds for development works. The CM assured to provide funds for further development in PP-38. CM Usman Bazdar said that he would soon visit Sialkot and would release funds for the inauguration of the University at Sambarial-Wazirabad Road.













