Inaugural event of #BoomingPakistan organized in Islamabad

An inaugural event for #BoomingPakistan was organized at Marriott Hotel Islamabad on Sunday. Booming Pakistan is an initiative taken by renowned real estate wunderkind and entrepreneur Mr. Mubusher Hayat. It is an idea to rebuild a better Pakistan where entrepreneurs and startups have a voice, and can show the world that Pakistan is truly 'Booming' despite the unfavorable news they watch and hear about the country. The aim of this initiative is to bring emerging independent businesses together so they can receive the recognition they deserve, and become easily accessible for the world to discover them and learn about their innovative business ideas and endeavors. The event was attended by high-level dignitaries, entrepreneurs, VIP guests from the business arena and leadership of emerging startups from Pakistan who were awarded shields in recognition of their business ideas and efforts to contribute to a positive image of Pakistan globally.














