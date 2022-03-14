Misfired Missile

Pakistan’s response to a misfired Indian missile landing inside its territory has been measured, mature and responsible, while India’s has not. New Delhi did express regret, but that ought to be the beginning of a proper explanation, not the end. There is no credible reason to suspect, despite all of India’s provocations and threats, that the eastern neighbour actually wanted to target something inside Pakistan. But if it was really a mistake, which would reflect very poorly on its command-and-control network, it must still come clean—not just because of diplomatic and military protocols but also for the sake of the fragile peace that holds between the two countries at the moment.

No matter how inadvertent, this incident could have led not just to monumental and regrettable loss of life on the Pakistani side, but also a very severe retaliation. That, in turn, would have had all the makings of an all-out war between the world’s two most unsettled nuclear rivals right now. It was out of pure luck that the missile landed in an isolated spot in Mian Channu. But once misfired, there was nothing to stop it from running into an aircraft on the way, or landing in a heavily populated area. Therefore, a proper clarification, one that meets all standards of military exchange in such matters, is the least that India ought to forward without much delay.

This incident also shows how delicate peace between these two countries has become. It would, in fact, take the slightest trigger to start a full-fledged war. Since such a scenario must be ruled out at all costs, this episode should finally make Delhi see the error of its confrontationist ways and consider not just de-escalation, but also proper peace in the subcontinent – complete with mutually beneficial trade. That, at the end of the day, is the only sensible way forward for Pakistan and India. *