A New Star

Going down in history as the youngest-ever world snooker champion, 16-year-old Ahsan Ramzan has accomplished another remarkable feat along the way. His sensational crisscrossing of the other more established names in the field in Qatar forced a country obsessed with the marvels of cricketers to spare a glance in his direction. Ramzan is being appreciated far and wide for his incredible maturity on and off the table. That the nation is just now hearing about the exemplary feat of three Green men clinching medals and the prodigy is the third Pakistani to earn this esteemed title speaks volumes about the lack of media attention given to sports not deemed worthy of drawing in large audiences. Since mainstream coverage and patronage go hands-in-glove, biased telecasting means little to no sponsorships for other gaming events; kickstarting an eventual decline. At a time when our Olympics delegation became a laughing stock over the globe for including an overwhelming eight ministers for just one athlete, Ramzan's outstanding honour (and all others like him) are starlit accolades to individual hard work and Pakistan's unharnessed talent pool. Quite aware of the star-crossed journeys of those before him, the new champion's team manager wasted no time in pleading for a helping hand so that he can solely focus on improving his game. Given that only recently, a prime ministerial directive to shut doors on departmental team forced him and a number of seasoned cueists on State Bank of Pakistan's payroll to fend for themselves, Ramzan's concerns are pretty well-founded because how can someone, weighed down by the worries of putting bread on his table, work on anything as unrelated as potential in a sport that does not sit on any blue-ribbon seats? Ramzan is a legend and it cannot be denied by any commercial yardsticks. But his finesse could only get him this far—still phenomenal considering his troubles. For him to carve his name on the international stage from here onwards, he needs his state to believe in himself. May it be government-funded scholarships or the benevolence of a fairy godmother, his talent should be protected one way or another. Here's to caring a little about something other than the frenzied ball game.














