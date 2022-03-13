Justin Timberlake’s iconic debut solo album ‘Justified’ made him a household name

Justin Timberlake shot to fame after he released his iconic debut solo album ‘Justified’ in November 2002. Timberlake’s ‘Justified’ went on to sell more than 10 million copies across the globe and it made singer a household name as well as establishing him as a musical force in his own right. The album came when he was taking a hiatus from his band to pursue solo music but that hiatus turned into a full-time departure, effectively ending NSYNC’s career while the band was on top.

Recorded with The Neptunes, Timbaland, Scott Storch, The Underdogs and Brian McKnight, ‘Justified’ saw Timberlake co-write every single song on the album and it gave him four monster hits in the shape of ‘Like I Love You’ (feat. Clipse), ‘Cry Me A River’, ‘Rock Your Body’ and ‘Señorita’. Taking inspiration from Michael Jackson (some of the songs on the record were written with Jackson in mind), and exploring sounds Justin Timberlake’s fans had never heard from him before.