Didn’t join politics to know prices of ‘aloo, tamatar’: PM

HAFIZABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that he did not join politics to know the prices of “aloo and tamatar,” but decided to become a politician for the sake of the country’s youth. The premier issued the comment while addressing a rally in Punjab’s Hafizabad as he went there on a day-long visit.

The premier said that 25 years ago, he decided to join politics for the sake of the country’s youth, adding that he had no personal gains from doing so as he already had everything in life that a person could dream of.

“I didn’t join politics to know the prices of potatoes and tomatoes. I joined it for the sake of the country’s youth”, the premier said. “If we want to become a great nation, we will have to support the truth, and this is what I have been preaching for the last 25 years.” During the speech, the premier promised the people of Punjab that his government will work on the development of the province, something which he claimed would be “unprecedented” in the country’s history.

“This country will break records in terms of development in the next one-and-a-half years,” he claimed. The premier then talked about transforming Pakistan into an exemplary welfare society, based on the model of the State of Madinah. “I formed Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority in the country so that every Pakistani child becomes aware of the life and teaching of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and stay on the path of the truth.”

He further claimed that all the previous leaders of the country had no idea why was Pakistan created in the first place.

“If the purpose of creating Pakistan is not known [to these politicians] then we cannot become a nation. Unless the nation stands against evil, it will continue to rise. If they do not stand against oppression then oppression will increase,” he said.

The prime minister then talked about the educational system of Pakistan and explained why his government decided to implement the Single National Curriculum.

“In a bid to uplift this nation, we first worked on the Single National Curriculum and then introduced 2.6 million merit-based scholarships for the youth of the country,” he said.

He said that for the first time in Pakistan, the PTI-led government will be building two technology universities in the country so that Pakistan can also be at the forefront when it comes to technological innovations and inventions. “Despite having the talent, we are unable to come up with technological inventions and are forced to purchase technology from abroad as we don’t have the universities here that could educate and train students,” he said.