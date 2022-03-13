Pindi’s corona positivity rate drops to 0.52 per cent; 44,958  patients recovered

RAWALPINDI: Six more people were tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,395 in the district, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.52 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, among the new cases, two belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area and Rawal town and one from Kahutta and Potohar town. “Presently eight confirmed patients are admitted to three city facilities, counting five in the Institute of Urology, two in the Fauji foundation hospital, and one in the Bilal Hospital,” the report said.

It updated that 44,958 patients had been discharged after recovery, 41,470 with Rawalpindi and 3,488 from outside districts. One hundred and six were quarantined, including 99 homes and seven in isolation. The report further updated that 5,651,853 people, including 44,648 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,146 samples were collected, out of which 1,140 were declared negative. During the past 24 hours, the positivity ratio was recorded at 0.52 per cent in the district, while one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, two stable and five on double Oxygen support.