Italian museums to return loaned works to Russian galleries

Two museums in Milan will return several works of art on loan from Russia after requests for their early return, the Italian galleries said on Thursday, a further sign of broader tensions caused by the invasion of Ukraine. The Hermitage Museum, based in St Petersburg, wrote to Milan’s Palazzo Reale asking for the return of two paintings – including ‘Young woman with a feathered hat’ by the Venetian painter Titian – loaned for the ‘Titian and the image of women in 16th century Venice’ exhibition. “I think the two works will be picked up by the end of March,” said museum director Domenico Piraina, adding they cannot oppose the request.” Titian’s work is certainly important but the exhibition can go ahead well without it,” he said. The exhibition started on Feb. 23 and will run until June 5. “When I read the letter I felt bitter because culture should be protected from war but these are difficult times,” Piraina added.













