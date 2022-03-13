Finch replaces ‘bubble-fatigue’ Hales at IPL’s Kolkata

BANGALORE: Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch has been named as replacement for England’s Alex Hales at the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League side, the franchise announced Saturday Hales, who went to two-time champions Kolkata for $196,000 in the auction last month, pulled out of the lucrative Twenty20 tournament starting March 26, citing “bubble fatigue”. He becomes the second English player to opt out of the league due to challenges of bubble life after Jason Roy earlier this month parted ways with Gujarat Titans, one of the two new teams this edition. “We respect Alex Hales’ decision of choosing family and mental well-being over his participation in the upcoming season of the IPL,” Kolkata chief executive Venky Mysore said. Finch, who led Australia to their first ever T20 World Cup title last year, went unsold in the auction but returns to the world’s most valuable cricket league, also for $196,000. The 35-year-old Finch, a top-order batsman, has played 85 innings in the IPL over the years and scored 2,005 runs.













