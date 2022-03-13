Cheika named as new Argentina coach ahead of World Cup

BUENOS AIRES: Australian globe-trotter Michael Cheika was Saturday named as the new coach of Argentina on a contract which will take him through to the 2023 World Cup. The 55-year-old former Wallabies coach succeeds Mario Ledesma who quit last month after the Pumas suffered a 53-7 defeat by Ireland in November. “I feel honoured to have been chosen to take over from Mario. I admire the Argentine players. My family is very happy for this opportunity to lead the Pumas,” said Cheika who had previously worked alongside Ledesma in an advisory role. Cheika is currently in charge of Japanese club side, Green Rockets Tokatsu. In a rollercoaster career, he coached Australia from 2014-2019 and also had a spell in charge at Irish province Leinster, with whom he won the European Cup, as well as guiding the New South Wales Waratahs to a Super Rugby title. “A month ago we accepted the resignation of Mario Ledesma. The UAR identified Michael Cheika as our best candidate for the position,” said Argentine rugby federation (UAR) president Marcelo Rodriguez.













