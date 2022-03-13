Mahira drops pictures from her visit to Skardu, Kubra reacts

The superstar of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Mahira Khan has recently treated fans with stunning pictures from her latest trip to Skardu.

On Saturday, the Raees diva took to Instagram and posted scenic pictures from her visit including snow covered mountains and cold dessert of Skardu.

Sharing the pictures, the Bin Roye starlet added a funny caption that reads, ‘Peeechaaaayy… Toh dekho”

In the photographs, Mahira can be seen having the best time with her buddies including her hairstylist Nida Khan and makeup artist Anam Farooq Khan.

The diva’s post garnered thousands of likes in no times. Fans and fellow celebrity stars showered love on her post. Mahira’s co-star in drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Kubra Khan also commented on her post.

“And She Sets FIRRREEEEE TO SNOWW. #SorryAbsolutelyNotSorry,” wrote the Alif actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Verna actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Fahad Mustafa.