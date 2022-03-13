Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel in the making

Hollywood actor Henry Golding has confirmed that a sequel of the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians is in the works.

The British-Malaysian star, who had hinted of a sequel, announced it in an interview.

“I always bug about it, and he tells him the same thing every time: They’re trying to figure out the writing,” he said as quoted in the report. “I know they’re working on it.”

The actor said that he cannot wait to return to Singapore, where the predecessor was filmed.

The director and screenwriter Peter Chiarelli will return for the second instalment. The co-writer Adele Lim will not be part of the production over pay disputes.

Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a New Yorker named Rachel Chu travelling to Singapore for meeting her boyfriend’s family.

The cast of Crazy Rich Asians includes Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina and others.

The film, released back in 2015, proved to be a massive hit with box office collection of $238.5 million.

The blockbuster – based on the novel of the same name by Kevin Kwan – is co-produced by Nina Jacobson, Nina Jacobson and John Penotti.