Bella takes lead from Gigi, makes donation to Ukraine

Bella Hadid is taking inspiration from elder sister Gigi Hadid in supporting Ukraine. The supermodel turned to her Instagram on Thursday to announce that she is donating all her Paris Fashion Week earnings for the country, considering amid ‘brutal’ Russian invasion.

“To watch my Ukrainian friends and colleagues working hard here in Europe, so close but so far from their families/friends/homes in Ukraine who are experiencing one of many brutal occupations and invasions happening right now in the world is a very emotional and humbling experience for me,” Bella, 25, wrote on Instagram.

“Taking after Mica and My amazing Sis, I will be donating all of my earnings from this Fashion Week directly to organizations that are providing help, refuge and medical aide to those in need on the ground in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support our Palestinian people and land,” Bella continued.

Before signing off, Bella went on to quote sister Gigi on human justice. “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders.”