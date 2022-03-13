Malala and Asser Malik honeymoon in Turkey

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai’s husband Asser Malik has dropped their vacationing pictures and they are giving us some major couple holiday goals.

They both tied the knot in November 2021 and have been followers’ favourite couple since then. The pair have been touring Turkey lately.

From lunch dates to family dinners, the couple also keeps their fans posted on social media. Now since Asser has shared some idyllic photos from Cappadocia, the followers can’t take their eyes off the couple.

Turkey is a mesmerising destination for heritage and culture lovers. This is the place for those who love exploring the culture while enjoying some picturesque destinations, with its beautiful lanes, artwork and everything related to it.

It is also where celebrity couple, Malala and Asser, had gone on a vacation.

“Finding neverland,” he captioned a post and shared three pictures and a video from a hot air balloon ride.

The duo took a hot air balloon ride in Cappadocia and had enjoyed Turkish coffee and wet burgers with dry fruits

The Nobel laureate was quick enough to comment on the post with the “two red hearts” emoji.

Malala had posted a picture in the same outfit and on the same destination on March 6 with a caption defending women’s clothing choices. She called for the focus to be on bigger issues rather than debates around women’s clothing choices.