Arshad Warsi reveals Amitabh Bachchan’s production company abandoned him

Arshad Warsi remains to be one of the most underutilized gems of Bollywood.

He has proved his mettle time and again with a variety of roles in movies like Munna Bhai, Jolly LLB and more.

For eight months after Munnabhai, the movie after which Circuit became a household name, he had no work, he had revealed.

“Nobody offered me a film. So I was wondering if people liked my work, why I don’t have a movie in hand. I asked Raju Hirani did I do a good job? He said, I was excellent. Then how come I did not have a film in hand,” he had told PTI.

Arshad Warsi has now revealed that Amitabh Bachchan’s ABCL abandoned him after launching him in Tere Mere Sapne.

“I would say Mr B. I started my career with ABCL, Joy Augustine, they got me in the profession. But then they left me, abandoned me. So I don’t know what to call them. Godfather or what, I don’t know,” he was quoted as saying by ETimes.

At the same event, Akshay Kumar had clarified about his rift with Arshad Warsi. “Quite often it is reported in the media that I don’t generally get along with the people I work with. I always maintain cordial relations with whoever I collaborate professionally,” he said.

The rumours of rift started buzzing after Akshay Kumar starred in the sequel of Jolly LLB. Arshad Warsi.

“I am not doing it… Akshay is doing it. I was supposed to do it, but fox star studios needed a bigger star, so they chose Akshay”, that’s what Warsi told IANS.