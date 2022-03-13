Hrithik Roshan comments ‘Timeless’ on Saba Azad’s Instagram pictures

Hrithik Roshan has been upping the game on social media by commenting on his rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad’s pictures.

Hrithik recently commented, ‘Timeless’ with an emoji on Saba’s picture and it has sparked romance vibes all over again. Showcasing PDA on social media is now one of the major forms of expressing love. This comes at a time when Instagram, Snapchat and other social media platforms have taken precedence and are widely used for sharing daily life updates, whether it’s about one’s career, relationships or simple fun and exciting moments. Let’s take a look at why PDA on social media has become so popular.