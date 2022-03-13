Saba Ali Khan claps back as netizens ask why Amrita didn’t feature in Women’s Day post

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan often shuts down trolls who ask invasive questions. Recently, on Women’s Day, she shared a post for the women in her family, including Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, and Sara Ali Khan. After social media users questioned why she did not include Saif’s first wife Amrita Singh, Saba responded to them with rather sharp and sarcastic replies.

She wrote, “Happy Women’s Day….! 8.3.2022 To ALL those women, who strived to make a difference, with strength, wit, humor and humanity….. Here’s… celebrating YOU! Today and Always. Family, friends and those missing… Here’s to each of you. #staystrong #happywomensday #happyinternationalwomansday #sharmilatagore #amma.”

One fan asked, “Where is Amrita ji?” Saba answered, “Sleeping safely at home…I suppose.” Another asked, “Did you forget to add Amrita Singh.” Saba wrote back, “Oooops! Must have! Thanks for the reminder…Please remind me in 2023…if you’re following my handle”.

Another commented, “The strongest one is missing, the one who loved and supported three kids of your family all by herself.” Saba asked him, “How old are you?” Another just wrote in the comments section “Amrita Singh” along with a sad face. Saba replied, “You don’t like her? Suggested by your emoticon.”

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were married for 13 years before they separated in 2004. They have two children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara. Later, Saif married Kareena Kapoor, and the couple has two children, Jeh and Taimur.