Samina Peerzada and Hania shine in Ali Xeeshan’s Eid edit

Ramadan is just on the corner and Eid is not far away either. Many designers are coming out with their Eid edits and Ali Xeeshan is the latest to do one. Ali Xeeshan’s Eid collection is showcased in a beautiful home setting depicting the Eid morning of every Pakistani household, with a beautiful mother portrayed by Samina Peerzada, a couple in the house in the form of Hania Aamir and Hasnain Lehri, a loving elder sister like Mehreen Raheel and beautiful kids and a younger sister. The setting is simply lovely and elegant and makes you take another look.













