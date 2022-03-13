9,630 urea bags supplied to 17 notified dealers

As many as 9,630 bags of urea fertilizers were supplied to 17 notified dealers in the district for its sale to farmers at fixed rates. A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that 1600 urea bags were supplied to 3 dealers in Tehsil Tandlianwala while 1700 bags were supplied to 3 dealers in Tehsil Sammundri. Similarly, 5330 urea bags were supplied to 10 dealers in Tehsil Faisalabad, whereas, 1000 bags were supplied to one dealer in Tehsil Chak Jhumra, he said. The teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the districts to ensure the sale of urea fertilizers to growers at fixed rate, he added.













