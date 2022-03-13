Nor has maritime transport been spared

Britain has closed all its ports to ships flying the Russian flag and those chartered or owned by Russians. France intercepted a Russian cargo ship belonging to PSB bank, which was targeted by European sanctions. The three biggest container shipping groups in the world, Danish giant Maersk, Switzerland-based MSC and France’s CMA CGM, and other smaller competitors suspended non-essential deliveries to Russia. Japan imposed sanctions on the export of semiconductors and other items to “Russian military-related organisations”. Japan, along with South Korea and Taiwan, is one of the main producers of these electronic components, which are essential for a wide range of industrial products. The US has announced restrictions on Russia’s use of its technologies in various fields, including processors and chips manufactured by top suppliers Nvidia, Intel and Qualcomm. President Joe Biden announced Friday that the United States and allies would revoke Russia’s favoured trade status, which would allow them to raise import tariffs on Russian goods. Canada has already done so, resulting in 35 percent tariffs. The EU has banned Kremlin-controlled media outlets RT and Sputnik from broadcasting into the bloc via satellite, cable, apps or the internet. It also suspended their licences in the EU, specifically also targeting RT’s subsidiaries broadcasting in English, German, French and Spanish.













