PML-Q holds consultation on no-trust motion strategy

In the midst of rising political tensions in the country, PML-Q convened a consultative meeting on Saturday in Lahore to address the present scenario in Punjab, according to a private TV channel. Senior members of the PML-Q attended the meeting, according to the TV channel, where the activities of the Tareen group were also discussed. During the meeting, participants concluded that no PTI ally is pleased with the federal government’s performance and that the PML-Q will have to make its own political decision shortly. PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi is said to have taken other government allies under his wing and has committed to making decisions in collaboration with them, the sources revealed. Attendees also discussed and hoped that it was not too late to take sides before they were left with nowhere to stand. According to the TV channel, Chaudhry Shujaat was also unsatisfied with the federal government’s performance. “We will make decisions taking into consideration the national interest and political future,” the sources quoted Elahi as saying, adding that other participants of the meeting expressed their concerns over the non-fulfilment of promises in Punjab. Government allies are likely to make a big announcement at a joint press conference in the next two to three days, the TV channel added.













