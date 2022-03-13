Pakistan seeks joint probe into Indian missile fiasco

The Charge d’ Affaires (Cd’A) of India in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday and conveyed the Government of Pakistan’s serious concerns on the press statement issued by the Indian Press Information Bureau’s Defence Wing regarding the “accidental firing” of an Indian missile into Pakistani territory on 9 March 2022 due to ‘technical malfunction’ and the decision to hold an internal court of inquiry.

According to Foreign Office, the Cd’A was asked to convey to the Government of India that such serious matters could not be addressed with simplistic explanations as offered by the Indian authorities.

The Charge d’ Affaires was further told that Pakistan expected satisfactory response to and clarification of several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment.

The Cd’A was informed that the Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry was not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory. He was told to convey to the Government of India Pakistan’s demand of a joint probe in order to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson on Saturday said the grave nature of Indian accidental missile-firing had raised several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against the accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment. “Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry is not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory. Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident,” the spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson said that the whole incident of Indian missile-firing indicated many loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in its handling of the strategic weapons. “Pakistan, therefore, calls upon the international community to take serious notice of this incident of grave nature in a nuclearized environment and play its due role in promoting strategic stability in the region,” the spokesperson said in a press release.

The spokesperson said that they had taken note of the press statement by the Indian Press Information Bureau’s Defence Wing regretting the “accidental firing” of the Indian origin missile into Pakistani territory on March 9 due to “technical malfunction” and a decision to hold an internal Court of Inquiry.

“Given the short distances and response times, any misinterpretation by the other side could lead to countermeasures in self-defence with grave consequences,” it was further added.

The spokesperson demanded explanation from the Indian side over certain questions arising out of the grave incident. “Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation offered by the Indian authorities. Some of the questions that need to be answered include:

n India must explain the measures and procedures in place to prevent accidental missile launches and the particular circumstances of this incident.

n India needs to clearly explain the type and specifications of the missile that fell in Pakistani territory.

n India also needs to explain the flight path/ trajectory of the accidentally launched missile and how it ultimately turned and entered into Pakistan?

n Was the missile equipped with self-destruct mechanism? Why did it fail to actualize?

n Are Indian missiles kept primed for launch even under routine maintenance?

n Why did India fail to immediately inform Pakistan about accidental launch of the missile and waited to acknowledge till after Pakistan announced the incident and sought clarification?

n Given the profound level of incompetence, India needs to explain if the missile was indeed handled by its armed forces or some rogue elements?”