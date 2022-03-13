FIR sought against PM for ‘threatening’ Asif Zardari

An additional district and sessions judge on Saturday sought a reply from SHO Islmapura on a petition seeking registration of FIR against Prime Minister Imran Khan for ‘threatening’ PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari, a private TV channel reported.

Petitioner Adeel Yaqoob contended that he approached the concerned SHO to register an FIR against the premier but the police did not cooperate as it was against the premier. The petitioner contended that the police official concerned did not give the plaintiff a diary number and that the SHO told him to approach the higher-ups for registration of an FIR. He later filed a petition in a district court seeking direction for registration of FIR against the prime minister under relevant sections.

The petitioner stated in the court that the respondent SHO was legally bound to register a case in accordance with law under the provision of Section 154 CrPC and police rules, which were imperative in law, but the respondent has violated the aforesaid mandatory provisions and is entitled to be penalized and treated in accordance with the law, keeping view of his fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution and the law more specially envisaged in Section 154 CrPC.

The judge, during the hearing, sought a reply from the SHO on the petition. The petitioner prayed that he ‘heard’ PM Imran saying in a public gathering that “Mr Zardari you are at the aim of my gun” which was tantamount to a threat of dire consequences. He added that said premier’s statement was also heard by millions across the country. “PM Khan caused anarchy in public through this statement,” the petitioner added.

On March 9, a confident-looking Imran warned the joint opposition that the no-trust motion filed against him would sound the death knell for them. In the same breath, the prime minister assured his supporters and allies that he had plans for his political rivals after defeating their political game.