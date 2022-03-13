More than 30 parliamentarians express confidence in Buzdar

More than 30 assembly members called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office separately and expressed their complete confidence over his leadership. Assembly members assured the CM that they are standing beside him and will keep supporting him in future as well. They also acknowledged CM’s keen interest to resolve the issues of their respective constituencies.

Matters regarding the overall political situation, ongoing development projects of Southern Punjab and other cities of the province came under discussion during the meeting.

The CM said that the nation will never forgive those who tried to create political instability in the country. Opposition is trying to create anarchy just to stop the process of progress and development. He further stated that politics of opposition revolves around their vested interests.

Usman Buzdar said that they are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will deal with the political gimmickry of the opposition.

Failure of no-confidence motion is writing on the wall and Prime Minister Imran Khan will be successful in the move of the opposition. He said that allocation of 35 percent development funds for the Southern Punjab is the hallmark of the PTI government.

He also termed the allotment of 32 percent quota in the jobs for the Southern Punjab is another historic step of the PTI government. He said that financial and administrative autonomy has been given to the Southern Punjab secretariat. These are the huge steps which endured due rights of the Southern Punjab people after 70 years. The disappointment can be clearly seen on the faces of the leaders of the opposition.

He said that the politics of the opposition is not based on any principle or ideology nor they have any concern with the problems of the people. The public is fully aware that these are the same parties which ruined the national economy. Rejected elements are confused while seeing the country moving towards right direction. He maintained that the opposition is busy in political point scoring but they should regain their senses despite engaging themselves in the politics of chaos.

He said that the opposition tried to create hindrance and the journey of progress and development in every critical occasion. The government has a clear majority in the number game. Even if the whole opposition becomes united, the no-confidence motion will not succeed. The government is fully aware about the peoples’ problems and all administrative measures are being taken to cope with the price-hiking. He said that prices of essential commodities have been stabilized due to the initiatives of the PTI government.

Unfortunately the opposition is fulfilling the agenda of the anti-state elements. Those who put the interest of the country at stake are not true leaders. He strongly condemned the attempts of the opposition to divide the nation at such a critical time.

Those who met with the chief minister include MPAs Azher Abbas Chandia, Ashraf Khan Rind, Sardar Mansoor Ali Khan, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, Niaz Hussain Khan, Aun Hameed, Ghazeen Abbasi, Sami Ullah Ch., Nadeem Qureshi, Asif Majeed, Lateef Nazer, Sardar Farooq Aman Ullah Draishak, Sardar Awais Draishak,Abdul Rahman Khan, Ch. Adil Pervaiz Gujjar, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Umer Farooq, Rana Shehbaz Ahmad, Ahsen Saleem Baryar, Mian Farukh Mumtaz Manika, and others.

Whereas, PTI leaders Saleem Baryar, Tahir Bashir Cheema and Chief Whip Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah were also present on this occasion.