Russian forces squeeze Kyiv, surround Mariupol

Russian forces upped pressure on Kyiv Saturday, pummelling civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities, amid fresh efforts to get aid to the devastated port city of Mariupol. Russian strikes destroyed the airport in the town of Vasylkiv on Saturday morning, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Kyiv, while an oil depot was also hit and caught fire, the mayor said. The northwest suburbs of the capital, including Irpin and Bucha, have already endured days of heavy bombardment while Russian armoured vehicles are advancing on the northeastern edge. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Friday called it a “city under siege”, while Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Saturday Kyiv was reinforcing defences and stockpiling food and medicine. Buses were continuing to bring refugees into the city from the hard-hit suburbs Klitschko said in a video message, adding: “We will not give up.”

Other cities have already fallen or been surrounded following Russia’s invasion of its neighbour on February 24, with civilians targeted in what the United Nations warned could amount to war crimes. The southern port city of Mariupol is facing what Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called “the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet”, with more than 1,500 civilians dead in 12 days. Kyiv said on Saturday that Russian forces shelled a mosque in Mariupol where 80 civilians, including Turkish citizens, had taken shelter. However, this was denied by Ismail Hacioglu of the local mosque association, who told Turkish television the area was under fire but the mosque was not hit. A humanitarian convoy carrying food and medicine for around 400,000 residents in Mariupol on Saturday left Zaporizhzhia, to the north east, city officials said, with buses to bring civilians back.