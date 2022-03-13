JKNF welcomes UN report denouncing HRVs in IIOJK

Senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan on Saturday welcomed the recent report presented to Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council denouncing wide ranging atrocities being inflicted upon the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). In a message from Tihar jail on Saturday, the incarcerated Hurriyat leader said that the report presented by the UN’s special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief was a true bill of indictment against India, which besides highlighting the other issues of concern takes the lid off the crimes Indian government and its forces have been committing against Kashmiris, says a report reaching here on Saturday from across the Line of Control.

The references made about the human rights situation in Kashmir, he said, serve as an eye-opener for the world and influential world governments who choose to stay silent on the Kashmiris’ sufferings.

The APHC leader said that in light of the scathing report on the human rights situation in Kashmir there was a dire need of enhanced vigilance and continued monitoring on the part of the UN and other rights bodies. Referring to the widespread impunity enjoyed by the Indian armed forces under a host of draconian laws, Khan said that the blanket impunity was the main obstacle in bringing to justice the Indian forces who have been involved in serious war crimes such as extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances and rape.