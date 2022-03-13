IG Punjab for effective implementation of NAP

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Punjab Police is engaged in action across the province for violating the rules of National Action Plan and strict legal action is being taken against the violators without any discrimination.A spokesman for the Punjab Police said that police teams under the supervision of RPOs and DPOs in all the ranges and districts of the province were ensuring compliance with the rules laid down in the National Action Plan and the Tenancy Registration and Loudspeaker Act. Violators are being prosecuted indiscriminately. He said that IG Punjab has given clear instructions that data of all tenants including property owners should be registered in the local police station so that the process of eradication of anti-social elements involved in illegal activities could be expedited.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that Punjab Police is in action against violators of Tenancy Registration and Loudspeaker Act across the province and in last two months 2769 cases of violation of Tenancy Registration and Loudspeaker Act have been registered across the province and 3664 people were arrested. According to the spokesman of Punjab Police

1712 cases and 2441 people were arrested for violating the Tenancy Ordinance while 1057 cases and 1223 people were arrested for violating the Loudspeaker Act. Spokesman for the Punjab Police sharing details of all regions of the province said that 705 cases of violation of Tenancy Act were registered in Lahore while 1087 persons were arrested. Similarly, 219 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act and 218 persons were arrested. In Sheikhupura, 120 cases of violation of Tenancy Act and 205 arrests were made. 47 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act and 55 arrested. In Gujranwala, 137 cases and 218 people were arrested for violating the Tenancy Act. 130 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act and arrest of 164 persons in Gujranwala region.

In Rawalpindi, 80 cases and 107 people were arrested for violating the Tenancy Act. 31 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act while 103 persons were arrested. In Sargodha, 75 cases of violation of Tenancy Act and 88 arrests were made. 52 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act and 10 arrested. In Faisalabad, 259 cases of violation of Tenancy Act and 327 persons were arrested while 245 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act and 208 persons were arrested. In Multan, 117 cases and 97 arrests were made for violating the Tenancy Act. 70 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act while 173 people were arrested. In Sahiwal, 93 cases and 178 people were arrested for violating the Tenancy Act. 120 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act while 134 persons were arrested. In DG Khan 77 cases of violation of Tenancy Act and 79 persons were arrested. 40 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act while 43 people were arrested. In Bahawalpur, 49 cases and 55 arrests were made for violating the Tenancy Act. 103 cases and 115 people have been arrested for violating the Loudspeaker Act.