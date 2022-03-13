Govt has taken significant steps for Karachi’s development: Ismail

The Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the federal government had taken series of initiatives for the overall development of Karachi including Greenline BRT service and special focus on development of the port city to overcome related challenges faced by the citizens. Governer was speaking at the winners unveiling ceremony of 2nd KE-Awards held here at Governor House Karachi. The Chief Guest of the event was Governor Sindh whereas Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi, and Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Minister of State & Chairman of Board of Investment (BOI) were guests of honor, said a communique here on Saturday.

40 winners from across 13 diverse categories – from Heritage & Culture to Sports, Social Service to Safety, and more – were recognized for their efforts in driving societal change in Karachi as part of their core mission.

Addressing the ceremony, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the Karachi’s dynamism is a key driver of national growth, and we must all play our role to continue enriching its vibrancy.

“I invite other organizations to also undertake initiatives similar to K-Electric which can further catalyze the progress of socio-economic development. He said, “I am pleased to witness K-Electric’s transformation over the years, the utility has shown tremendous turnaround in terms of alleviating its services and ensuring reliable supply of electricity”.

While appreciating various initiatives of KE, he said that Karachi Awards was emerging as a perfect forum for their encouragement. “Another project of K-Electric that needs to be encouraged is Roshni Baji, through which women are empowered by becoming safety ambassadors and going door to door for electrical safety awareness”, he observed.

He also stressed upon other organisations to come up with similar initiatives to provide relief to the community and to bring betterment to the society.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi while addressing the audience said that, “It was commendable to see that KE is finding innovative ways to take ownership of the communities it serves.

Chief Executive Officer K-Electric Moonis Alvi was also elated at the occasion, stating, “At KE, we believe in going beyond the provision of power to Karachi; we are committed to building great societies. For cities like Karachi, this is not a simple task and requires the contribution of hundreds of large and small organizations working around the clock.

Famous Pakistani drama writer and lyricist, Anwar Maqsood also took the center stage and enthralled the audience with his dry humour and witticism.

Celebrated Pakistani pop singer Shahzad Roy who was also the jury member at 2nd KHI Awards, rocked the events by singing a song which was composed for and dedicated to the welfare organizations operating in Karachi.