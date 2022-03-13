Opposition’s no-trust motion to fail, says Haleem

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Saturday said that all the PTI MNAs and masses of Pakistan are firmly supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan who also enjoys support of all the coalition parties including PML-Q, GDA and MQM-P.

He while addressing a press conference along with PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, Member Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar and PTI leader Haji Muzaffar Shujra here at Sindh Assembly building, termed it impossible for opposition to achieve support of 172 members of national assembly and said that they could not secure even 162 votes in favour of no confidence motion.

He said that PPP believed in horse trading and was also trying to buy MNAs of PTI but not a single member of national assembly would sale his conscience. Some rumors about PML Functional also died after statement of Pir Sahab Pagara who assured his support in a firm manner to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

There is civilian dictatorship in Sindh and PPP which claimed to be a democratic party has abandoned the ideology of Zulfiqar and Benazir Bhutto and following Zardarism, he said and added that Bilawal Zardari’s march received a cold response by public and he staged a flop show in Islamabad.

Haleem Adil said that Bilawal Zardari taken no action when under-nourished children were dying in Thar, Sindh was marred by corruption, Karachi the city of lights turned into garbage dump and all the necessary facilities were missing in hospitals and schools of Sindh.

The Sindh Opposition leader said that Sindh Assembly is a historic assembly and memories of Quaid-e-Azam and Liaquat Ali Khan are associated with this assembly but dignity of the house was being tarnished due to undemocratic attitude of the speaker.

Opposition in Sindh has no representation in standing committees while budget 2021-22 was passed without speeches of opposition leader and parliamentary leaders of opposition parties, he said adding that during previous senate elections a market had been seen inside this assembly when two PTI MPAs Aslam Abro and Shahryar Shar sold their political conscience publicly.

Haleem Adil maintained that two other PTI MPAs Karim Bakhsh Gabol and Dewan Sachanand also traded their conscience in recent senate election and those who sold their honour were stubbornly and shamelessly taken seats on government benches.

Under which law did the Speaker allowed them those seats? The opposition leader asked and remarked that the speaker has shadowed his role and tarnished sanctity of the house.

Although prior to the senate election PTI parliamentary leader in a meeting decided to boycott the election process and all the MPAs were asked to abstain the polling four MPAs came to assembly and voted in favour of PPP candidate, Haleem Adil sheikh said adding that under Article 63 A of constitution those MPAs must be declared disqualified.

“If those MPAs have any self respect they should resign and contest fresh elections as it was against the law and a condemnable act to vote against the party,” he observed and added that there was strong reaction among the party workers who wanted harsh action against them.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that he had written a letter to Speaker Sindh Assembly demanding disqualification of those MPAs who disrespected mandate of the masses. If due legal action was not taken PTI would register historic protest in Sindh assembly and strong protest will also be recorded against the speaker, he vowed.

Khurram Sherzaman said that the entire nation is standing with Imran Khan and spirit of the masses could be seen in the PTI public meetings.

The largest public gathering in history of Pakistan will be held on D-Chowk Islamabad with participation of people from all over the country to express their support to PM Imran Khan, he said adding that a huge number of party workers as well as common citizens were in contact and hundreds of caravans of people were ready for departing to Islamabad from Sindh.