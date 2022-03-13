Pakistan-China Friendship Police Post inaugurated in Upper Kohistan

Pakistan-China Friendship Police Post was opened in Upper Kohistan, to demonstrate the iron-clad friendship between the two countries, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz inaugurated the Post.

During his visit to Upper Kohistan, the DIG chaired a meeting about the security of the Chinese people and other foreign nationals and ordered to improve the security measures and collect data of the people entering Kohistan from other cities.While inspecting the construction work of the police post, the DIG said that the main purpose of setting up this outpost was to provide foolproof security to the Chinese people and other foreigners working on various development projects in Upper Kohistan.

Complete data including the identity of each person entering the Upper Kohistan will be provided to this police station, he added.

While giving instructions on the occasion, DIG Hazara maintained that Upper Kohistan was currently the most important district of the country where hundreds of Chinese and other foreigners were working on development projects and it was the responsibility of the police department to provide them foolproof security.

He directed to further improve the security arrangements in the areas surrounding the development projects during local body elections and to keep a close watch on the movement of suspected criminals.

“Search and strike operations should be conducted, meetings should be held with Chinese officials and they should be requested not to move without informing the police and other security officers,” the DIG stressed.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Upper Kohistan Tahir Iqbal Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Upper Kohistan Wasif-ur-Rehman, Chinese officials, and others.