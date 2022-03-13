Pakistan’s Polluted Political Environment

The threat of World War III is looming on the international scene, but the political forces in Pakistan are busy levelling allegations against each other while polluting the political environment. Our region always remains the centre of attention keeping in view its volatility and the reality about two nuclear-armed states present in this part of the world. Pakistan is facing both internal and external crises but our politicians are busy just mudslinging while completely ignoring the international picture where a war is going on in the west.

The politicians of Pakistan are desperate to reach the corridors of power and no one is worried about the problems being faced by the masses. The lust for power has forced them to abandon the basic teachings of morality. Those who used to call each other thieves and dacoits are now sharing the same table while enjoying lunches and dinners. Both the government and the opposition don’t care about the common man in this fight for power. Their only agenda remains to safeguard their interests. The politicians of Pakistan only want the protection of the ill-gotten money that they accumulated through unfair means. Ergo, the circus going on here for the last couple of days.

How can one forget the fiery speeches of Shehbaz Sharif when he used to criticize Asif Ali Zardari? The PML-N President had once said while delivering a speech at Lahore’s Bhatti Gate that he would hold Zardari from his collar and will drag him on the roads. Now, the same Shehbaz Sharif is hosting him in Model Town while Zardari is hosting him at Bilawal House. Talking about Prime Minister Imran Khan, he used to avoid going to the funerals of his close friends and relatives but now he is visiting all allies of his government only to remain in the power. Imran Khan didn’t attend the funeral of his close friend, Naeem ul Haq, but see how he visited Ch Shujaat Hussain of PML-Q to inquire after his health just to save his government. He always criticised the MQM but now he is visiting its headquarter in Karachi. Where is morality in politics? Where are the people of Pakistan who are suffering from inflation and unemployment? No one talks about the common man but these politicians only want the ‘power’ to rule the country.

Pakistan is witnessing many unnatural alliances these days but the reality is that the people of Pakistan have a natural alliance with the Pakistan Army only. Our people love the Pakistan Army because our soldiers always respect them. The international world is facing a war between Russia and Ukraine but we know nothing about the foreign policy of Pakistan in case of any World War III. The persons who are supposed to formulate our foreign policy are busy holding public gatherings and political meetings. The filthy game of horse-trading is going on only to defeat each other. At this crucial juncture, the people of Pakistan are once again missing our army. The people want Pakistan Army to come and handle the affairs of the government because politicians have polluted the whole scene. History has witnessed that the dirt of politicians was always cleaned by the Pakistan Army and the time has once again come where the people want to get rid of these corrupt politicians.

Pakistan was in a huge crisis after the early death of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah due to widespread political exploitation. A number of politicians tried to reach the power corridors on the shoulders of bad tactics. A circus was being played here that was bluntly mocked by Indian Prime Minister Nehru. General Ayub Khan gave stability to the country after coming into power. He was the man who saved Pakistan from the crisis and gave us long-term projects. He started constructing dams and improved the infrastructure of the country. The time of General Zia ul Haq is still remembered as the most convenient for a common man. The inflation was under control during his regime and people were very satisfied with him. The atomic program of Pakistan was also getting progress during his regime at full pace. Then came the 90s when the game of musical chair was started between the PML-N and PPP and Pakistan was once again away from the path of development. Nawaz Sharif also tried to politicise the institution of the army but his nefarious design was foiled by General Pervaiz Musharraf when he took over the reins. The regime of Musharraf was very good for the common man and Pakistan also witnessed massive growth at that time.

The Pakistan Army remained away from politics after Musharraf; giving an opportunity to the politicians to serve the country. The history is a witness that our politicians failed badly to deliver and the problems of people started growing rapidly. The time has come that Pakistan Army should intervene and handle the affairs of the government to solve the problems of the people once again. Our army has delivered on the internal and external fronts and only the army has the capability to put Pakistan once again on the path of development. Our people want Pakistan Army to get the reigns of the country and therefore the army must pay a heed to their demand.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.