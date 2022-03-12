Jashan-e-Baharan festival will start from Mar 31

MULTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan said that arrangements have been finalized to provide best recreation during Jashan-e-Baharan festival going to be started from March 31.

During his visit of Qasim Fort here on Saturday, the deputy commissioner said that different programs would be organized during the festival including musical show, horse dance, flower exhibition, poetry, marathon, and other events. He said that best arrangements would be made during the festival to provide best recreational activity to citizens.

The DC Amir Karim Khan said that different committees have been formed for the arrangements of the festival adding that best security arrangements would also be ensured during the festival in order to avoid any untoward incident. He maintained that the festival would be started from March 31 while the grand musical night would be organized on April 2.