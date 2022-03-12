Parliamentarians meet CM Buzdar

LAHORE: More than 80 assembly members from Tareen Group, Aleem Group, and Hum Khayal Group called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Friday.

Assembly members expressed complete confidence in the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

Usman Buzdar listened to the problems of the constituencies of assembly members and issued instructions for their redressal.

He said the PTI was a more united and stronger political force than before and no one could create a rift.

Any attempt of horse-trading would not be successful as there was no room for politics of Changa Manga, he said adding that only politics of public service and development would prevail.

Opposition was nervous while realizing the failure of the no-confidence motion, he added.