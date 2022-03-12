ECO geo-economic advantage being wasted: FPCCI

FPCCI Chief Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has expressed his profound concerns that ECO has failed to capitalize on the extraordinary geo-economic potential for regional trade, investments, and joint ventures. He was addressing the 19th General Assembly of the Economic Coordination Organization’s Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ECO-CCI).

Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh maintained that intra-regional trade in geographically contiguous countries and economic blocs go up to 75pc globally; but, in the case of ECO it has been limited to merely 9pc which is grossly insufficient. He emphasized that all the member countries are missing out on the enormous economic potential of ECO.

FPCCI chief said that it is pertinent to note that only Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey account for 94pc of the trade between the economic bloc of ECO and that further elaborates the lack of trade and economic cooperation among the member countries.

FPCCI has called for effective implementation of the Economic Cooperation Organization Trade Agreement (ECOTA) to start the journey towards the realization of true trade potential to reap the economic benefits for the member states and create shares prosperities for their populations.