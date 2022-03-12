Rupee snaps 4-day losing streak against USD with 12 paisa gain

Pakistani rupee snapped a four-day losing streak against the US dollar by recovering 12 paisa (+0.07 percent) on Friday. The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs178.63 in the interbank market and closed at Rs178.51. The rupee set two all-time lowest levels of 178.63 and 178.61 against the US dollar during this week. The rupee witnessed a trading range of 15 paisa during the session, showing the intraday high bid of 178.60 and low offer of 178.55. Within the open market, the rupee was traded unchanged at 178.80/179.50 per dollar.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of its main competitors, extended the bullish performance to the 98.70 region at the end of the week. The index advanced for the second session in a row on Friday and shifted the focus to the immediate target at the 99.00 mark on the back of rising yields. The US Treasury bond yields have extended the monthly rebound this week particularly in response to bouts of optimism in the risk complex and after the US consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in the last forty years in February at 7.9 percent.

Overall, the rupee shed Rs1.01 against the American currency during the last five days, while the local unit devalued by Rs21.08 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 and Rs2.06 during the current year 2022.

The State Bank reported on Thursday that the country received record-high workers’ remittances of $20.1 billion from the expatriates in the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year 2021-22, and inflows stayed above $2 billion for the 21st consecutive month. Remittances rose 7.6 percent to $20.14 billion during July-February of the fiscal year 2021-22 compared to $18.71 billion in the same period of 2020-21. The inflows rose 2 percent on a month-on-month basis to $2.19 billion in February 2022.

However, national foreign exchange reserves declined by $207 million during the week ended March 4 and dropped to $22.668 billion from $22.875 billion a week earlier. The SBP reserves decreased by $250 million to $16.212 billion on external debt and other payments, the bank said. The reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.456 billion from $6.412 billion.